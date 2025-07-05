Pakistan and Poland explore deeper economic ties during 9th bilateral consultations

Pakistan and Poland conducted the 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Warsaw, where both sides reviewed the full scope of their bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Leading Pakistan’s delegation was Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Polish side was headed by Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also in attendance were Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Poland, and Maciej Pisarski, Poland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday.

Ambassador Ayub reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen and diversify its ties with Poland in areas such as trade, investment, energy, security and defence cooperation, science and technology, agriculture, mobility and migration, and higher education.

Both delegations agreed to boost collaboration through high-level visits, parliamentary engagement, and continued diplomatic dialogue.

Regional and international matters of shared interest were also addressed in depth, with particular focus on developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The two sides noted strong alignment on several key issues and agreed to maintain close cooperation at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.

It was mutually decided that the next round of bilateral consultations will take place in Islamabad in 2026.