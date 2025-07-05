Punjab govt launches Rs3,000 monthly ration subsidy for 1.2 million families

Punjab Minister for Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar unveiled a new ration card subsidy programme aimed at benefiting 1.2 million deserving families across the province.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister explained that under the scheme, each registered family would receive a monthly subsidy of Rs3,000.

He described the programme as the largest welfare effort in the province’s history, specifically targeting the labour class.

The programme will be rolled out on a district-wise basis, starting with Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Kasur, and Lahore. Additional districts will be included each month, with the full distribution expected to be completed within five to six months.

The initiative is being implemented through collaboration between the Labour Department, Bank of Punjab, PITB, and other relevant bodies. “The distribution will be monitored daily, with strict measures in place to prevent any deductions or irregularities,” the minister assured.

In addition to the ration card initiative, the labour minister several other welfare measures, including the upgrade of social security hospitals with new medical equipment, the introduction of double shifts at all hospitals, and improvements to daycare centres across Punjab.

He also confirmed the implementation of the minimum wage policy of Rs40,000 for workers throughout the province.