Punjab’s PDWP approves nine development projects worth over Rs52.35 billion

Key projects include revised CM Programme for solarising agri tube wells worth Rs7.229 billion, internship scheme for agri graduates worth Rs2.155 billion, and CM Kissan Card scheme worth Rs9.868 billion

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved nine major development projects, with a combined cost exceeding Rs52.35 billion. 

The approvals, which cover agriculture, local government, and infrastructure sectors, were granted during the second PDWP meeting for the fiscal year 2025–26, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board.

Among the agricultural projects, the revised Chief Minister’s Programme for solarising agricultural tube wells was allocated Rs7.229 billion. Additionally, the PDWP approved an internship scheme for agriculture graduates worth Rs2.155 billion and the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card scheme, which will receive Rs9.868 billion in funding.

Other agricultural initiatives included Phase-II of the Punjab Green Tractor Programme (Rs5.076 billion), the Punjab Hi-Power Tractor Programme (Rs9.580 billion), and a project for agricultural transformation in the Potohar region (Rs7 billion).

In the local government sector, the establishment of a Project Implementation and Management Unit (PIMU) under the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), along with Service Delivery Units (SDUs), was approved at an estimated cost of Rs4.030 billion.

The PDWP also approved two key infrastructure projects: the construction of underpasses at GPO Chowk and TM Chowk on Mall Road, along with a pedestrian underpass near AFIC in Rawalpindi (Rs5.551 billion), and the widening of the road from District Complex to Kakuwal Bridge with a flyover in Mandi Bahauddin (Rs1.864 billion).

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

