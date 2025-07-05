Tesla’s UK sales rise in June as EV market gains traction despite year-to-date dip

Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the UK rose in June compared to the same period last year, driven by the rollout of its updated Model Y and a broader recovery in the electric vehicle (EV) market, data showed Friday.

Overall, new car registrations in Britain grew 6.7% year-on-year to 191,316 units in June, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This marked the strongest June performance since 2019, though sales remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) demand climbed 39% to 47,354 units last month, accounting for one in four new car buyers, SMMT reported.

“That EV growth, however, is still being driven by substantial industry support with manufacturers using every channel and unsustainable discounting to drive activity, yet it remains below mandated levels,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive.

Tesla recorded 7,719 sales in June — up 14% from a year earlier — according to SMMT data. A separate estimate by research group New AutoMotive placed Tesla’s June figure slightly higher at 7,891 units, a 12% increase. The variation stems from differing data sources and calculation methods.

Despite the strong June performance, Tesla’s overall UK sales are down nearly 2% in 2025 so far. Meanwhile, Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has seen its UK sales soar nearly fourfold to 2,498 units this year, New AutoMotive reported.

Among legacy automakers, Ford led EV growth in Britain during the first half of 2025, with sales rising more than fourfold year-on-year, according to New AutoMotive.

Analysts noted that sustaining momentum in EV sales will require significant improvements to charging infrastructure.

“Further growth in sales, and the sector, will rely on increased and improved charging facilities to boost mainstream electric vehicle adoption,” said Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of EVs at Deloitte.

Adding to the momentum, a new US-UK trade deal took effect this week, lowering tariffs on British exports, including cars. British automakers can now export to the U.S. under a reduced 10% tariff quota, down from the earlier 27.5%.