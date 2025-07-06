Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Business community plays a key role in Pakistan’s economy, FTO

FTO has introduced several steps to simplify tax procedures, resolve complaints quickly, and prevent undue delays or harassment, says FTO Coordinator

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office is committed to creating a fair and responsive tax system to support the business community, according to FTO Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman.

Speaking to a delegation of business leaders led by Zahid Iqbal Arain in Lahore on Saturday, he said the business community plays a key role in Pakistan’s economy through industrialisation, job creation, export promotion, and contributions to the national exchequer.

He noted that the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is focused on addressing genuine tax-related concerns of traders and industrialists on a priority basis. Saif Ur Rehman said the FTO has introduced several steps to simplify tax procedures, resolve complaints quickly, and prevent undue delays or harassment.

The FTO aims to offer an independent and impartial platform where tax-related complaints are addressed efficiently, he said, adding that the average resolution time is currently 36 days. He said this approach is expected to strengthen investor confidence and help build a more business-friendly tax system that supports long-term economic growth.

Previous article
FPCCI says Pakistan can gain from nationwide shift to solar energy
Next article
KP leads provinces in use of national price monitoring system
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.