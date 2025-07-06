Business community plays a key role in Pakistan’s economy, FTO

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office is committed to creating a fair and responsive tax system to support the business community, according to FTO Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman.

Speaking to a delegation of business leaders led by Zahid Iqbal Arain in Lahore on Saturday, he said the business community plays a key role in Pakistan’s economy through industrialisation, job creation, export promotion, and contributions to the national exchequer.

He noted that the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is focused on addressing genuine tax-related concerns of traders and industrialists on a priority basis. Saif Ur Rehman said the FTO has introduced several steps to simplify tax procedures, resolve complaints quickly, and prevent undue delays or harassment.

The FTO aims to offer an independent and impartial platform where tax-related complaints are addressed efficiently, he said, adding that the average resolution time is currently 36 days. He said this approach is expected to strengthen investor confidence and help build a more business-friendly tax system that supports long-term economic growth.