Electricity bill tax revenue falls to Rs490 billion from Rs600 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs490 billion through electricity bills in the form of Withholding Tax and General Sales Tax in the fiscal year 2024–25, compared to Rs600 billion in the previous year, showing a decline of Rs110 billion.

According to official sources, cited by The News, the reduction may be due to increased rooftop solar installations and lower industrial electricity consumption resulting from weak or negative economic growth.

According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, electricity consumption from July to March FY25 was 80,111 GWh, compared to 83,109 GWh in the same period of FY24, a drop of 3.6 percent. The decline is attributed to energy-saving measures, high tariffs, use of off-grid solar solutions, and slow industrial activity.

The household sector accounted for 49.6 percent of total consumption, or 39,728 GWh, in July–March FY25, up from 47.3 percent (39,286 GWh) in the same period the previous year. This increase in residential demand is linked to population growth, greater use of appliances, and consistent weather-related usage.

Industrial consumption fell to 21,082 GWh from 28,830 GWh, according to the survey.

From salaried individuals, the FBR collected Rs552 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, up from Rs367 billion the previous year. This marks an increase of Rs185 billion from this category.

From real estate transactions, the FBR collected Rs235 billion in the last fiscal year under Sections 236C and 236K. The revenue included Rs118 billion from 236C and Rs117 billion from 236K, compared to Rs90 billion and Rs104 billion, respectively, in 2023–24.

Senior FBR officials said the agency collected Rs5.8 trillion in direct taxes during FY2024–25. The corporate sector contributed about Rs3.8 trillion, while the banking sector paid between Rs1 trillion and Rs1.5 trillion as Income Tax and Withholding Tax.

The tax rate on the banking sector remains around 55 percent.

Officials said the Rs185 billion increase from salaried individuals was part of a broader rise in direct tax collection. They added that for FY2025–26, achieving the Rs14.131 trillion tax target will depend on stronger enforcement.