Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

EV makers raise concerns over charging infrastructure and high costs

Industry representatives stress the need for charging infrastructure along highways and motorways to support sector growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Electric vehicle manufacturers have raised concerns over the slow development of charging infrastructure and high vehicle costs, as the government moves toward a transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

The concerns were shared during a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Friday. The meeting, chaired by Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, focused on strategies to accelerate the shift to electric mobility, expand charging infrastructure, promote vehicle retrofitting, and develop financing mechanisms to support the transition.

Industry representatives stressed the need for modern charging infrastructure, especially along highways and motorways, to enable sustainable sector growth.

Secretary Moriani acknowledged that the lack of charging infrastructure, particularly in cities, remains a major obstacle. She said without major investment in this area, electric mobility will remain difficult to achieve.

The meeting also discussed ways to simplify financing for electric vehicles to improve affordability. Participants emphasized the economic and environmental benefits of the transition and called for strong national policies and commitment to increase EV adoption.

The discussion also included retrofitting of existing fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Muhammad Asif Sahibzada, director general for environment, said Pakistan has over 37 million fuel-based vehicles, including 28.7 million motorcycles, which are significant sources of pollution. He said standardised retrofitting is a cost-effective and scalable option, especially in the motorcycle segment that dominates the country’s transport network.

Previous article
World Bank rates $300m Sindh water project progress unsatisfactory
Next article
Pakistan Business Council raises concern over industrial policy approval without consultation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.