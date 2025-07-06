FPCCI says Pakistan can gain from nationwide shift to solar energy

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has said that Pakistan can gain major environmental and economic benefits by shifting to solar energy across the country.

Shahid Imran, convener of the FPCCI Regional Committee on Food, made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman. He said Pakistan has more than 300 sunny days a year, giving it strong potential to adopt solar power at a large scale.

He said a transition to solar energy would reduce dependence on costly imported fossil fuels, ease pressure on the national budget, and help lower the trade deficit. He added that solar power offers a stable solution to the country’s energy shortages and can provide reliable electricity for homes, businesses, and industry.

Imran also said a focused solar strategy could help rural areas through off-grid systems that support farming and raise living standards. He said with the right policies, financial incentives, and cooperation between public and private sectors, Pakistan can build a stronger and more secure energy economy.