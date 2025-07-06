Sign inSubscribe
Furniture council urges government to prioritise digital transformation

A digitally driven economy builds trust and confidence among both local and foreign investors, says PFC CEO

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said digitalisation is key to building a transparent, accountable, and efficient economy.

Chairing a meeting of the PFC Board of Directors on Saturday, Ashfaq stressed that the use of modern digital tools improves transparency in financial transactions, curbs corruption, reduces inefficiencies, and makes doing business easier. He urged the government to prioritise digital transformation in taxation, trade, and industry to help bring informal businesses into the formal economy.

Ashfaq said a digitally driven economy builds trust and confidence among both local and foreign investors, which is important for economic growth and long-term stability. He added that digital systems allow real-time data collection and analysis, leading to better-informed policymaking.

He said these tools could improve tax compliance and broaden the tax base without putting more pressure on existing taxpayers. Ashfaq acknowledged recent government efforts in digital payments and e-commerce regulation but called for their fast and widespread implementation.

He also emphasised the need for strong public-private partnerships to speed up digital adoption and build capacity, especially at the grassroots level. He concluded that a strong and digitally integrated economy is essential for Pakistan to compete globally, increase exports, and achieve its economic goals.

