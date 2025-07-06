Sign inSubscribe
KP leads provinces in use of national price monitoring system

KP logs in 114 times, Sindh 10, Punjab 6, Balochistan 4 to monitor inflation during one-month period

By Monitoring Desk
KP Govt

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration led all provinces in using the national price scorecard system, logging in 114 times between June 3 and July 3, while Balochistan and Punjab recorded the lowest usage with four and six logins, respectively.

The data was shared during a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. He expressed concern over the low engagement of provincial governments with the system designed to monitor inflation trends.

Iqbal noted that the KP chief secretary averaged three logins per day during the one-month period, while Sindh used the platform only 10 times. Punjab and Balochistan were identified as the weakest users, with Balochistan reportedly failing to log in at all during part of the period.

Among deputy commissioners, Islamabad used the system 27 times, Karachi six times, and Quetta four times. The minister stressed the need for effective and consistent use of the price monitoring system to support efforts to manage inflation.

