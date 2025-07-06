Master Changan raises car prices across all models

Master Changan Motor Limited has increased the prices of all its vehicles, with the revised rates taking effect from July 1, 2025.

The adjustment affects the full model lineup and follows broader pricing changes across the auto industry in response to measures introduced in the federal budget for 2025–26.

The new pricing includes increases ranging from Rs45,000 to Rs200,000, depending on the model. For the Oshan X7, the price of the Comfort (7 seats) variant has risen from Rs8,299,000 to Rs8,474,000, while the FS (5 seats) and FS (7 seats) variants are now priced at Rs9,149,000 and Rs9,299,000, respectively, both reflecting a Rs200,000 increase.

For the Alsvin, the MT Comfort variant now costs Rs4,189,000, up from Rs4,099,000. The Lumiere and Lumiere Black Edition have both seen Rs100,000 hikes, with new prices set at Rs4,899,000 and Rs4,999,000.

The Karvaan Power Plus 1.2 is now priced at Rs3,249,000, up from Rs3,199,000, and the Sherpa Power 1.2 has increased from Rs2,304,000 to Rs2,349,000.

The price hikes follow the introduction of a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) adoption levy under the 2025–26 budget. The levy ranges from 1% to 3% depending on engine displacement and applies to all locally assembled vehicles.

Automakers, including Changan, have revised prices to absorb the impact of the new levy. While some manufacturers have partially absorbed the increased cost, most have passed it on to customers.