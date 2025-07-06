Pakistan and China agree to launch joint initiatives on culture and tourism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to deepen cooperation in cultural diplomacy, tourism development, and the restoration of shared heritage sites following a meeting between Minister for Culture, Tourism and Heritage Huzaifa Rehman and China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Gao Zheng in Beijing.

The two sides discussed several initiatives including the restoration and digital documentation of historical landmarks in both countries, the strengthening of museum partnerships, and expanded cultural exchanges through delegations, art exhibitions, and film festivals.

The meeting also focused on training and capacity-building programs in museology and staff development, as well as tourism promotion campaigns aimed at increasing visitor flows and cross-cultural engagement.

China invited Pakistan to attend the International Museum Conference scheduled for September, and Minister Rehman confirmed his participation.

Rehman thanked the Chinese government for its continued support and conveyed appreciation to President Xi Jinping for close bilateral cooperation in the cultural and tourism sectors.

Both sides expressed a commitment to follow up with practical steps to implement the agreed agenda.