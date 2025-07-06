Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and China agree to launch joint initiatives on culture and tourism

China invites Pakistan to attend the International Museum Conference scheduled for September, and Minister Rehman confirms his participation

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to deepen cooperation in cultural diplomacy, tourism development, and the restoration of shared heritage sites following a meeting between Minister for Culture, Tourism and Heritage Huzaifa Rehman and China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Gao Zheng in Beijing.

The two sides discussed several initiatives including the restoration and digital documentation of historical landmarks in both countries, the strengthening of museum partnerships, and expanded cultural exchanges through delegations, art exhibitions, and film festivals.

The meeting also focused on training and capacity-building programs in museology and staff development, as well as tourism promotion campaigns aimed at increasing visitor flows and cross-cultural engagement.

China invited Pakistan to attend the International Museum Conference scheduled for September, and Minister Rehman confirmed his participation.

Rehman thanked the Chinese government for its continued support and conveyed appreciation to President Xi Jinping for close bilateral cooperation in the cultural and tourism sectors.

Both sides expressed a commitment to follow up with practical steps to implement the agreed agenda.

Previous article
Musk forms ‘America Party’ to counter Trump’s tax policy
Next article
Pakistan Romania Business Council delegation meets Governor KP
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Romania Business Council delegation meets Governor KP

Governor Kundi assures the delegation of full support in promoting bilateral trade and investment in the province

Musk forms ‘America Party’ to counter Trump’s tax policy

World’s biggest climate fund to release $1.2 billion for 17 projects

Master Changan raises car prices across all models

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.