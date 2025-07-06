Pakistan Romania Business Council delegation meets Governor KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) discussed trade and investment opportunities with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi during a meeting held to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties with Romania.

The PRBC delegation was led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and included Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, according to the council. Governor Kundi assured the delegation of full support in promoting bilateral trade and investment in the province.

Atif Farooqi said the meeting could help unlock new trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Romania. In his role as Advisor to Marsh McLennan in Pakistan, represented by Unique Insurance Brokers, he also noted that they are looking to introduce insurance brokerage services in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa market.