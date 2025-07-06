Trump signs tariff letters to 12 countries with offers going out Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has signed letters to 12 countries detailing the tariffs they would face on exports to the United States, with the offers set to be delivered on Monday.

He called the proposals “take it or leave it” and did not name the countries involved, saying the list would be released Monday.

Speaking aboard Air Force One while traveling to New Jersey, Trump said the letters include different tariff levels for each country. The move comes after delays in the timeline, as Trump had earlier said the letters would go out on Friday, which was a national holiday.

In April, the administration announced a 10% base tariff rate on most countries, with additional rates up to 50%. Those higher rates were suspended for 90 days to allow time for negotiations, a window that ends on July 9.

Trump said Friday the tariffs could now go as high as 70% and are set to take effect August 1.

While Trump had initially planned to hold negotiations with many countries, he said sending letters is easier after setbacks with key partners like Japan and the European Union. He noted the shift in strategy reflects the difficulty of reaching broader trade agreements quickly, especially on issues like agricultural bans and non-tariff barriers.

Trade talks with India have not reached a deal, and EU diplomats have also failed to make progress with the Trump administration. The EU may now seek to extend current arrangements to avoid new tariffs.

So far, the U.S. has concluded agreements with Britain and Vietnam. The deal with the U.K. keeps the 10% tariff and gives preference to some sectors such as autos and aircraft engines.

The agreement with Vietnam reduces tariffs on many of its exports to 20% from a planned 46%, while allowing duty-free entry for several U.S. goods.