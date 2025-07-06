Sign inSubscribe
Social Media

U.S. and China to discuss TikTok sale starting Monday or Tuesday

The two sides "pretty much" have a deal in place for the sale of TikTok, and discussions could involve Chinese President Xi Jinping, says Trump

By Monitoring Desk

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will begin talks with China as early as Monday or Tuesday about a potential deal involving the short-video app TikTok.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the two sides “pretty much” have a deal in place for the sale of TikTok, and discussions could involve Chinese President Xi Jinping or one of his representatives.

Trump said the U.S. will likely need China’s approval for the agreement. When asked about the likelihood of Chinese approval, he responded, “I’m not confident, but I think so,” citing a good relationship with Xi and calling the deal beneficial for both sides.

The U.S. had previously set a deadline of September 17 for ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company based in China, to sell its U.S. assets.

A deal had been under negotiation earlier this year to spin off TikTok’s American operations into a new company owned and run by U.S. investors. However, talks were paused after China signaled disapproval, following Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Previous article
Peshawar’s air pollution reaches four times the safe limit
Next article
Trump signs tariff letters to 12 countries with offers going out Monday
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan and China agree to launch joint initiatives on culture and...

China invites Pakistan to attend the International Museum Conference scheduled for September, and Minister Rehman confirms his participation

Musk forms ‘America Party’ to counter Trump’s tax policy

World’s biggest climate fund to release $1.2 billion for 17 projects

Master Changan raises car prices across all models

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.