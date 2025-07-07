Sign inSubscribe
Apple files appeal against 500 million euro EU fine

The company says the Commission is trying to control how Apple runs the App Store and enforce unclear terms for developers and users

By Monitoring Desk

Apple has filed a legal challenge against a 500 million euro fine imposed by European Union regulators, taking the case to the EU’s second highest court.

The company submitted its appeal on Monday, the last day to do so.

The European Commission fined Apple in April for breaching the Digital Markets Act. The decision said Apple placed technical and commercial restrictions on app developers, preventing them from directing users to cheaper offers outside the App Store.

Apple said in a statement that the fine and the Commission’s decision go beyond what the law requires. The company said the Commission is trying to control how Apple operates its App Store and is enforcing business terms that are unclear for developers and harmful to users.

To avoid daily fines of up to 5 percent of its global daily revenue—around 50 million euros—Apple changed its App Store rules last month. The changes were meant to remove restrictions on app developers in line with the Commission’s order.

The European Commission is now collecting feedback from app developers before deciding whether Apple’s changes are enough or if more adjustments are needed.

