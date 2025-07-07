Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet committee reviews rightsizing plans for railways, maritime ministries

Finance Minister stresses that ministries must align operations and staffing with clear mandates and measurable goals to optimize public resources

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government met on Monday to review matters related to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The committee examined recommendations from the Sub-Committee on Rightsizing, led by Ambassador-at-Large Salman Ahmad, concerning the Ministry of Railways. The proposals focused on restructuring the organization, adjusting human resource distribution, and aligning departmental functions with national priorities to improve operational performance.

An introductory session on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also held. It covered the ministry’s scope of work, performance benchmarks, current rightsizing efforts, and their potential impact on public policy and service delivery. The presentation included proposals to improve efficiency, cut duplication, and strengthen sector outcomes through streamlined administrative models.

Senator Aurangzeb said that rightsizing is a strategic reform aimed at enhancing public sector efficiency, accountability, and service delivery, not just a cost-saving measure. He stressed the need for all ministries and departments to align their operations and staffing with defined mandates and measurable goals to better use public resources.

He said the government’s broader reform plan aims to build a more responsive and performance-oriented public administration. He added that the Cabinet Committee will continue its work to implement practical and lasting changes.

The finance minister commended the sub-committee’s efforts and urged all ministries to actively participate in the process. He emphasized that transparent reviews and data-driven decisions will guide the rightsizing initiative.

The meeting ended with instructions for follow-up assessments and the development of implementation plans in coordination with the relevant ministries.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Establishment Division, and other departments attended the meeting.

Previous article
ICCI president calls for transparent and fair tax system
Next article
SBP joins global women finance code with $500 million ADB support
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP joins global women finance code with $500 million ADB support

The funding is intended to reduce the gender finance gap and improve women’s financial inclusion and economic participation

ICCI president calls for transparent and fair tax system

Shehbaz Sharif praises FBR and IB for boosting tax collection

PM Sharif invites Etisalat Group to expand investment in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.