Cabinet committee reviews rightsizing plans for railways, maritime ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government met on Monday to review matters related to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The committee examined recommendations from the Sub-Committee on Rightsizing, led by Ambassador-at-Large Salman Ahmad, concerning the Ministry of Railways. The proposals focused on restructuring the organization, adjusting human resource distribution, and aligning departmental functions with national priorities to improve operational performance.

An introductory session on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also held. It covered the ministry’s scope of work, performance benchmarks, current rightsizing efforts, and their potential impact on public policy and service delivery. The presentation included proposals to improve efficiency, cut duplication, and strengthen sector outcomes through streamlined administrative models.

Senator Aurangzeb said that rightsizing is a strategic reform aimed at enhancing public sector efficiency, accountability, and service delivery, not just a cost-saving measure. He stressed the need for all ministries and departments to align their operations and staffing with defined mandates and measurable goals to better use public resources.

He said the government’s broader reform plan aims to build a more responsive and performance-oriented public administration. He added that the Cabinet Committee will continue its work to implement practical and lasting changes.

The finance minister commended the sub-committee’s efforts and urged all ministries to actively participate in the process. He emphasized that transparent reviews and data-driven decisions will guide the rightsizing initiative.

The meeting ended with instructions for follow-up assessments and the development of implementation plans in coordination with the relevant ministries.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Establishment Division, and other departments attended the meeting.