Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CM Gandapur rolls out interest-free housing loans for low-income citizens

The scheme offers loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million to individuals earning less than Rs. 150,000 per month

By Monitoring Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme, which provides interest-free loans to low-income individuals for building homes.

A total of Rs. 4 billion has been allocated for the initiative.

The scheme offers loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million to individuals earning less than Rs. 150,000 per month. The loans are repayable in installments. Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 65 years old.

The selection process was carried out through a computerized ballot system to maintain transparency.

A ceremony to distribute the loan cheques was held at the Chief Minister’s House. Gandapur attended as the chief guest. Provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Muzzammil Aslam, Dr. Amjad, and Rangaiz Ahmad, along with officials from the Housing Department, were also present. Cheques were handed over to successful applicants during the event.

Previous article
Malakand operation uncovers over 700 kanals of encroached land
Next article
PM Sharif invites Etisalat Group to expand investment in Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SAPM leads delegation to explore industrial cooperation at Russian forum

The visit focuses on exploring opportunities for industrial cooperation between Pakistani and Russian businesses, including potential joint ventures

Exporters can drive growth if supported with right policies, says association

Punjab approves Rs9.53 billion for roads and education projects

Sindh government removes building authority chief after Lyari collapse

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.