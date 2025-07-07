CM Gandapur rolls out interest-free housing loans for low-income citizens

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme, which provides interest-free loans to low-income individuals for building homes.

A total of Rs. 4 billion has been allocated for the initiative.

The scheme offers loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million to individuals earning less than Rs. 150,000 per month. The loans are repayable in installments. Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 65 years old.

The selection process was carried out through a computerized ballot system to maintain transparency.

A ceremony to distribute the loan cheques was held at the Chief Minister’s House. Gandapur attended as the chief guest. Provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Muzzammil Aslam, Dr. Amjad, and Rangaiz Ahmad, along with officials from the Housing Department, were also present. Cheques were handed over to successful applicants during the event.