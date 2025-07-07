Sign inSubscribe
ICCI president calls for transparent and fair tax system

Business community drives economic growth through industry, jobs, exports, and taxes, says Nasir Mansoor Qureshi

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Mansoor Qureshi on Monday called for a transparent, fair, and responsive tax environment to build trust between taxpayers and tax authorities.

He made the remarks while speaking to delegations of business leaders at the ICCI Chamber House, according to a news release.

Qureshi said the business community plays a key role in Pakistan’s economic development through industrialization, job creation, export growth, and contributions to the national exchequer.

He said a business-friendly tax system is necessary for traders and industrialists to operate with confidence and security, and that such a system would help support business growth and contribute to the country’s economic progress.

Qureshi highlighted the need to address tax-related concerns of the business community by simplifying procedures, resolving complaints quickly, and removing any harassment or delays.

He said a streamlined and transparent process would help restore investor confidence and support long-term economic development.

The ICCI president reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to creating a better environment for businesses through active policy advocacy and regular dialogue between the government and the private sector.

