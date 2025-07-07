Malakand operation uncovers over 700 kanals of encroached land

PESHAWAR: A large-scale anti-encroachment operation is underway in Malakand Division following the recent Swat incident, revealing over 700 kanals of illegally occupied land across the region.

According to official sources cited by APP, a detailed report on the operation has been submitted to the provincial government.

The report states that 501 kanals have been encroached across six districts of Malakand Division and 203 kanals in Swat. In Swat, 78 kanals of the encroached land have been cleared, and demarcation has been carried out over 8 kilometers.

Illegal structures on more than 20 kanals have been demolished, and one building has been sealed.

The report notes that 61 buildings have been sealed during the operation. In Bajaur, 15 buildings were sealed, while in Buner, the number stood at nine. In Lower Dir, 22 buildings were sealed, 10 in Upper Dir, and four in Malakand.

Illegal constructions on over 75 kanals have been demolished across the division.

The operation has also resulted in the removal of encroachments from 162 kanals of land. Demarcation was completed over a stretch of 115 kilometers, and 54 sites were fenced off to prevent future encroachments.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Wazir, said in a statement that the operations are being carried out without discrimination. He added that the chief minister has issued clear instructions for strict enforcement with no leniency.