Pakistan, Afghanistan hold talks on trade, transit and security

ISLAMABAD: The first round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Islamabad on Monday, following agreements made during the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Kabul on April 19, 2025.

Pakistan was represented by Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Additional Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia, while Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Director General of the First Political Division at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Afghan delegation.

Discussions focused on trade and transit cooperation, security, connectivity, and other bilateral matters. Both sides acknowledged terrorism as a major threat to regional peace.

The Pakistani side called for concrete steps against terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory, saying they harm Pakistan’s security and hinder regional progress.

Trade and transit issues were reviewed, including implementation of measures announced during the April visit. These measures include removal of a 10 percent processing fee, introduction of an insurance guarantee, reduction in scanning and examination processes, and activation of a track and trace system for Afghan transit trade.

Both countries agreed on the importance of regional connectivity to promote economic growth. They discussed progress on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway and agreed to push for early finalisation of the Framework Agreement.

On the issue of Afghan nationals, the Pakistani delegation outlined steps taken to facilitate legal travel from Afghanistan. Since January 2024, Pakistan has issued more than 500,000 visas under various categories, including medical, tourism, business, and education. Both sides agreed to cooperate further to strengthen legal cross-border movement.

The delegations reaffirmed their support for continued dialogue to address shared concerns. They stressed that long-term security is essential for regional development and improved bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of talks at dates to be decided through mutual consultation.