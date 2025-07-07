Sign inSubscribe
PM Sharif invites Etisalat Group to expand investment in Pakistan

Government would provide all necessary facilities to encourage further investment, says Shehbaz Sharif

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited the Etisalat Group to expand its investment in Pakistan and assured full government support.

He said the government would provide all necessary facilities to encourage further investment.

The invitation came during a meeting with a five-member delegation from the Emirati telecommunications company Etisalat Group, led by CEO Hatem Dowidar. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior officials from relevant institutions, according to the PM Office.

Sharif said that relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are rooted in shared cultural, religious, and social values. He noted that UAE companies have been investing in Pakistan for many years.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a business-friendly environment and creating investment opportunities for all foreign companies, including those from the UAE.

Dowidar praised the government’s current policies for supporting international investment and said they had improved the business climate. He said Etisalat had been investing in Pakistan for 19 years and was interested in further expanding its operations.

Dowidar added that over 10,000 Pakistanis are currently working in the company and that Etisalat is looking forward to continuing long-term investment in the country.

CM Gandapur rolls out interest-free housing loans for low-income citizens
Shehbaz Sharif praises FBR and IB for boosting tax collection
Monitoring Desk
