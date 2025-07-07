Punjab approves Rs9.53 billion for roads and education projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party of Punjab approved four development schemes worth Rs9.53 billion in roads and higher education sectors during its third meeting for fiscal year 2025–26 on Monday.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf chaired the meeting, which was held in Lahore. The meeting approved the rehabilitation of an 8.17-kilometer road from Khanqah Dogran to Sukheki in Sheikhupura district at a cost of Rs1.02 billion.

In the higher education sector, three revised projects were approved. These include Phase I of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib at a cost of Rs3.08 billion, construction of buildings at Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan for Rs2.01 billion, and construction of a building for Women University in Sialkot on already acquired land at a cost of Rs3.42 billion.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Urban Unit CEO Omar Masud, board members, and other senior officers.