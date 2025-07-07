SAPM leads delegation to explore industrial cooperation at Russian forum

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan is visiting Yekaterinburg, Russia, to attend the annual INNOPROM Industrial Forum.

On the first day, Khan visited industrial exhibitions showcasing Russia’s technological developments and manufacturing capacity. The visit focused on exploring opportunities for industrial cooperation between Pakistani and Russian businesses, including potential joint ventures.

The Pakistani delegation also met with Russian companies interested in mineral exploration in Pakistan. Khan highlighted Pakistan’s natural resources and the government’s investor-friendly policies.

A key meeting was held between Khan and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov. Both sides reviewed the technical aspects of reviving Pakistan Steel Mills and discussed possible support mechanisms.

The meeting also covered strengthening trade and industrial ties. Pakistani officials presented the country’s new Industrial Policy, aimed at encouraging foreign investment and boosting domestic production.

Khan invited Russian companies to invest in joint ventures in Pakistan in sectors such as electric buses, locomotives, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural machinery.

The visit is seen as a step toward expanding industrial and economic cooperation between the two countries.