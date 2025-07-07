Sign inSubscribe
Shehbaz Sharif praises FBR and IB for boosting tax collection

PM says the stability of Pakistan’s economy comes from joint efforts and urges continued collaboration for economic growth and public welfare

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised the Federal Board of Revenue and the Intelligence Bureau for their role in increasing tax collection and urged all relevant authorities to work together to boost national revenue.

He said that the stability of Pakistan’s economy was the result of joint efforts and called for continued collaboration for economic growth and public welfare.

According to a report presented to the prime minister by the FBR and IB, combined operations against tax evasion and hoarding led to the recovery of Rs. 178 billion.

The report said that Rs. 69 billion in tax revenue was collected through company mergers and telecom sector dues.

The Intelligence Bureau carried out 515 raids in the sugar, animal feed, beverages, edible oil, tobacco, and cement sectors. These actions led to the recovery of Rs. 10.5 billion by preventing tax evasion, the report said.

To address hoarding and artificial price increases, the IB conducted more than 13,000 operations in the sugar, fertilizer, and wheat sectors. Since April 2022, goods worth over Rs. 99 billion were seized during these operations.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

