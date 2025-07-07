Sindh government removes building authority chief after Lyari collapse

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday removed Ishaq Khowro from the post of Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and appointed Shahmir Khan Bhutto as his replacement following the collapse of a residential building in Lyari that killed at least 27 people.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Sindh, who also formed a committee to investigate the incident. The inquiry report is expected within two days.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the incident had caused widespread sorrow and announced that 588 unsafe buildings across Karachi would be inspected under the supervision of the Commissioner to ensure timely evacuation and demolition. Speaking at a press conference with Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, and Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Memon said the government would also assess 740 structures across Sindh that require repairs.

Ghani said affected families in Lyari would receive compensation of Rs1 million each. He added that officers posted in the area since 2022 would be included in the inquiry and legal action would be taken against any official found negligent. He said amendments to SBCA rules were under review and proposals would be finalised within two weeks to enable stronger action against illegal construction and structurally compromised buildings.

SBCA officials visited the collapse site, but on-site inspector Zulfiqar Shah told reporters that he had limited information about other hazardous structures nearby. He said only one nearby building had been declared unsafe so far. He also said he had no data on demolitions carried out over the past year.

The regulatory authority’s response has faced strong criticism from civil society and political groups demanding accountability and a detailed audit of dangerous buildings.