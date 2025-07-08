Sign inSubscribe
Cabinet approves import of 500,000 ton sugar to avert supply shortage

Decision follows rising price pressures and aims to stabilise domestic market

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the import of 500,000 tons of sugar in a bid to address supply gaps and stabilise prices amid growing concerns over inflation and commodity shortages.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research said Tuesday that the sugar will be procured through the government sector, with arrangements already underway to begin the import process immediately.

The decision follows a recent high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, during which earlier recommendations to import sugar were endorsed. Officials described the move as a precautionary measure to ensure availability and prevent a potential price spike.

A spokesperson for the food security ministry said the government’s strategy this year departs from past approaches, avoiding both export-led shortages and subsidy-driven imports. “This is a calibrated intervention based on actual need,” the spokesperson stated.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from civil society over rising inflation, with the Supreme Court Bar Association recently calling for urgent measures to mitigate the impact of utility and food price hikes.

