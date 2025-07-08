Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet removes Rs1 million remuneration cap for bureaucrats serving on company boards

Finance Division’s office memorandum confirms the cabinet's decision to revoke the earlier stipulation

By News Desk

The federal government has officially withdrawn the one-year-old decision restriction imposed in July 2024 that limited bureaucrats to receiving no more than Rs1 million in remuneration for serving on company boards.

The restriction, initially announced in July 2024, had stated that government employees serving on boards and entitled to fees could retain only up to Rs1 million in remuneration per fiscal year, with any excess to be remitted to the government. The confusion surrounding its implementation led the Finance Division to issue a follow-up memorandum on August 1, 2024, reiterating these instructions.

Under the initial decision, some bureaucrats could receive as much as $5,000 for attending a single board meeting, with most government-owned enterprises offering fees ranging from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of rupees per meeting. At the time of the decision, both the prime minister and deputy prime minister had expressed concerns over high board fees, particularly those exceeding Rs1.4 million for a single meeting. Entities such as Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) were among those paying close to or over Rs1 million per meeting.

The Finance Division (Regulations Wing) issued an office memorandum (OM) on June 22, 2025, confirming the cabinet’s decision to revoke the earlier stipulation.

This decision follows the Finance Division’s letter from July 10, 2024, which had imposed the cap on government servants appointed to boards of companies and organisations. The rule had required officials to deposit any amount exceeding Rs1 million into the government treasury.

The withdrawal of this cap reflects a reversal of the government’s earlier stance on restricting officials’ compensation from board memberships.

On June 22, 2025, the cabinet division issued a notification withdrawing the earlier decision. The notification, issued by the finance ministry this month, confirmed the cancellation of the previous directive, which had mandated that any board fees exceeding Rs1 million be deposited into the government treasury.

Previous article
Federal govt sets Rs 5.575 trillion borrowing target for Q1 FY26 to cover fiscal deficit
Next article
SBP highlights slow judicial process hindering debt restructuring for distressed industries
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.