Deewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV, Honri-VE

Units delivered to Eco-Green Motors under toll manufacturing deal

By Monitoring Desk


Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has assembled more than 300 units of the Chinese electric vehicle ‘Honri-VE’ at its assembly plant over the past ten months, under a toll manufacturing agreement with Eco-Green Motors Limited.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, DFML stated that all units have been handed over to Eco-Green Motors for onward delivery to customers. The company began assembling the EV in September 2024, following approval from the Engineering Development Board.

The manufacturing arrangement between DFML and Eco-Green Motors was formalized in June 2023. Under the agreement, DFML is responsible for vehicle assembly, while Eco-Green Motors retains product ownership and handles distribution.

Following the announcement, DFML’s share price rose by Rs1.43 to Rs36.99, reflecting a 4.02% increase.

DFML, incorporated in 1998 as a public limited company, is engaged in assembling and marketing vehicles in Pakistan.

SECP sets record with over 35,000 company registrations in FY25 
Samsung to acquire U.S. healthcare platform Xealth to expand mobile health services
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

