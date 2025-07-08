Deewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV, Honri-VE





Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has assembled more than 300 units of the Chinese electric vehicle ‘Honri-VE’ at its assembly plant over the past ten months, under a toll manufacturing agreement with Eco-Green Motors Limited.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, DFML stated that all units have been handed over to Eco-Green Motors for onward delivery to customers. The company began assembling the EV in September 2024, following approval from the Engineering Development Board.

The manufacturing arrangement between DFML and Eco-Green Motors was formalized in June 2023. Under the agreement, DFML is responsible for vehicle assembly, while Eco-Green Motors retains product ownership and handles distribution.

Following the announcement, DFML’s share price rose by Rs1.43 to Rs36.99, reflecting a 4.02% increase.

DFML, incorporated in 1998 as a public limited company, is engaged in assembling and marketing vehicles in Pakistan.