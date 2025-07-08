DPM Dar urges swift execution of foreign investments; PM Shehbaz meets MNAs on economic gains and regional development

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the need for institutional coordination and accelerated implementation to ensure that foreign investment commitments materialize into concrete economic outcomes.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of investment initiatives from friendly countries, the deputy prime minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to translate foreign inflows into development and growth, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting focused on removing bottlenecks and facilitating investments in critical sectors including infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and economic development.

The session was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other senior officials.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held individual meetings with Members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar, Shahid Usman Ibrahim, Saad Waseem Akhtar Sheikh, and former MNA Abid Raza Kotla at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the parliamentarians commended the prime minister and the federal government for navigating the country toward macroeconomic stability through sustained and effective policy measures.

They observed that the recent improvements in Pakistan’s economic outlook were a direct result of the government’s focused strategy and strong leadership.

During the meetings, discussions also covered developmental and administrative issues specific to the constituencies of the visiting lawmakers. The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing local development priorities and ensuring balanced regional progress.

Also in attendance were Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki.