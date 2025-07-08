Sign inSubscribe
Govt forms committee to slash port clearance delays by 70%

Container dwell time overhaul aimed at boosting trade efficiency and cutting costs

By News Desk

KARACHI — The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has launched a major reform initiative aimed at reducing shipping container clearance delays at Pakistan’s ports by 70%, as part of broader efforts to improve trade efficiency.

A high-level committee has been formed on the instructions of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, with orders to submit concrete recommendations within 10 days. The body will be led by Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh and will include members from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Customs, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and other key stakeholders.

During a meeting at the FBR headquarters, the minister stressed that reducing container dwell time is critical to lowering financial burdens on importers and exporters. “Every phase—from ship docking to final customs clearance—will now be tracked and digitally monitored,” Chaudhry said. “We are committed to ending inefficiencies that harm trade competitiveness.”

The ministry also announced plans to establish a modern monitoring room equipped with drones and artificial intelligence to oversee container movement and improve transparency.

The reform aligns with ongoing maritime sector developments, including the launch of a feeder shipping service between Dubai and Karachi through a partnership between DP World and the National Logistics Corporation (NLC). That service aims to lower shipping costs and shorten transit times using smaller vessels for regional routes.

In March, NLC also launched Pakistan’s first flagged containerized shipping service to Gulf countries, operating between Karachi, Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia on a 10-day round-trip schedule.

