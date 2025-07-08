Hyundai raises prices across all models, excluding EVs

Hyundai Nishat Motors has announced new vehicle prices effective from July 1, 2025, following the implementation of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Adoption Levy. This levy, introduced as part of the 2025-26 Federal Budget, has led to price increases by at least all auto makers
The Porter series saw an increase of Rs. 46,000 across all its variants, including the Deckless, Flat-Deck, and High-Deck models. The price for the Porter Deckless model has risen from Rs. 4,299,000 to Rs. 4,345,000.
Similarly, the Porter Flat-Deck and Porter High-Deck models have increased from Rs. 4,319,000 to Rs. 4,365,000 and from Rs. 4,339,000 to Rs. 4,385,000, respectively.
The models with air conditioning, including the Deckless with AC, Flat-Deck with AC, and High-Deck with AC, saw identical price increases, going from Rs. 4,409,000 to Rs. 4,455,000, from Rs. 4,429,000 to Rs. 4,475,000, and from Rs. 4,449,000 to Rs. 4,495,000.
The Elantra Hybrid model saw a price increase of Rs. 286,000, with its price moving from Rs. 9,699,000 to Rs. 9,985,000.
The Tucson Hybrid Smart model now costs Rs. 11,220,000, an increase of Rs. 221,000 from its previous price of Rs. 10,999,000. The Tucson Hybrid Signature variant also saw a price hike, increasing by Rs. 241,000 from Rs. 11,999,000 to Rs. 12,240,000.
The Santa Fe Hybrid Smart model’s price has risen by Rs. 260,000, from Rs. 12,990,000 to Rs. 13,250,000. The Santa Fe Hybrid Signature has experienced a higher increase of Rs. 294,000, moving from Rs. 14,699,000 to Rs. 14,993,000.
The Sonata 2.0 now costs Rs. 10,239,000, reflecting a Rs. 210,000 increase from its previous price of Rs. 10,029,000. The Sonata 2.5 has also seen a significant increase of Rs. 340,000, moving from Rs. 11,205,000 to Rs. 11,545,000.
The Sonata N Line has experienced the largest increase, with a total price hike of Rs. 631,000. This increase includes Rs. 150,000 due to external factors and Rs. 481,000 due to the NEV Adoption Levy, bringing its new price to Rs. 16,521,000 from Rs. 15,890,000.
Here is a table summarising the revised prices:
|Model
|Previous Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Price Increase (PKR)
|Porter Deckless
|4,299,000
|4,345,000
|46,000
|Porter Flat-Deck
|4,319,000
|4,365,000
|46,000
|Porter High-Deck
|4,339,000
|4,385,000
|46,000
|Porter Deckless with AC
|4,409,000
|4,455,000
|46,000
|Porter Flat-Deck with AC
|4,429,000
|4,475,000
|46,000
|Porter High-Deck with AC
|4,449,000
|4,495,000
|46,000
|Elantra Hybrid
|9,699,000
|9,985,000
|286,000
|Tucson Hybrid Smart
|10,999,000
|11,220,000
|221,000
|Tucson Hybrid Signature
|11,999,000
|12,240,000
|241,000
|Santa Fe Hybrid Smart
|12,990,000
|13,250,000
|260,000
|Santa Fe Hybrid Signature
|14,699,000
|14,993,000
|294,000
|Sonata 2.0
|10,029,000
|10,239,000
|210,000
|Sonata 2.5
|11,205,000
|11,545,000
|340,000
|Sonata N Line
|15,890,000
|16,521,000
|631,000
Hyundai emphasised that these price hikes are entirely due to the NEV Adoption Levy, and no other economic factors have played a role in the adjustments.