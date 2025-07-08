Hyundai raises prices across all models, excluding EVs

Hyundai Nishat Motors has announced new vehicle prices effective from July 1, 2025, following the implementation of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Adoption Levy. This levy, introduced as part of the 2025-26 Federal Budget, has led to price increases by at least all auto makers

The Porter series saw an increase of Rs. 46,000 across all its variants, including the Deckless, Flat-Deck, and High-Deck models. The price for the Porter Deckless model has risen from Rs. 4,299,000 to Rs. 4,345,000.

Similarly, the Porter Flat-Deck and Porter High-Deck models have increased from Rs. 4,319,000 to Rs. 4,365,000 and from Rs. 4,339,000 to Rs. 4,385,000, respectively.

The models with air conditioning, including the Deckless with AC, Flat-Deck with AC, and High-Deck with AC, saw identical price increases, going from Rs. 4,409,000 to Rs. 4,455,000, from Rs. 4,429,000 to Rs. 4,475,000, and from Rs. 4,449,000 to Rs. 4,495,000.

The Elantra Hybrid model saw a price increase of Rs. 286,000, with its price moving from Rs. 9,699,000 to Rs. 9,985,000.

The Tucson Hybrid Smart model now costs Rs. 11,220,000, an increase of Rs. 221,000 from its previous price of Rs. 10,999,000. The Tucson Hybrid Signature variant also saw a price hike, increasing by Rs. 241,000 from Rs. 11,999,000 to Rs. 12,240,000.

The Santa Fe Hybrid Smart model’s price has risen by Rs. 260,000, from Rs. 12,990,000 to Rs. 13,250,000. The Santa Fe Hybrid Signature has experienced a higher increase of Rs. 294,000, moving from Rs. 14,699,000 to Rs. 14,993,000.

The Sonata 2.0 now costs Rs. 10,239,000, reflecting a Rs. 210,000 increase from its previous price of Rs. 10,029,000. The Sonata 2.5 has also seen a significant increase of Rs. 340,000, moving from Rs. 11,205,000 to Rs. 11,545,000.

The Sonata N Line has experienced the largest increase, with a total price hike of Rs. 631,000. This increase includes Rs. 150,000 due to external factors and Rs. 481,000 due to the NEV Adoption Levy, bringing its new price to Rs. 16,521,000 from Rs. 15,890,000.

Here is a table summarising the revised prices:

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) Porter Deckless 4,299,000 4,345,000 46,000 Porter Flat-Deck 4,319,000 4,365,000 46,000 Porter High-Deck 4,339,000 4,385,000 46,000 Porter Deckless with AC 4,409,000 4,455,000 46,000 Porter Flat-Deck with AC 4,429,000 4,475,000 46,000 Porter High-Deck with AC 4,449,000 4,495,000 46,000 Elantra Hybrid 9,699,000 9,985,000 286,000 Tucson Hybrid Smart 10,999,000 11,220,000 221,000 Tucson Hybrid Signature 11,999,000 12,240,000 241,000 Santa Fe Hybrid Smart 12,990,000 13,250,000 260,000 Santa Fe Hybrid Signature 14,699,000 14,993,000 294,000 Sonata 2.0 10,029,000 10,239,000 210,000 Sonata 2.5 11,205,000 11,545,000 340,000 Sonata N Line 15,890,000 16,521,000 631,000

Hyundai emphasised that these price hikes are entirely due to the NEV Adoption Levy, and no other economic factors have played a role in the adjustments.