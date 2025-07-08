K-Electric reappoints Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as CEO

K-Electric has reappointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 30, 2025.

The announcement was made in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that the existing Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi has been reappointed as CEO of the company with effect from 2025-07-30,” read the company’s notice.

Alvi, who originally took the helm as CEO in June 2018, has overseen key investments, including the development of a 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant. He has been with the company since 2008, serving in various roles such as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, and Head of Treasury.