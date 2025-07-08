Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

K-Electric reappoints Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as CEO

Alvi’s reappointment extends leadership as K-Electric continues investment in energy infrastructure

By News Desk

K-Electric has reappointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 30, 2025. 

The announcement was made in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that the existing Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi has been reappointed as CEO of the company with effect from 2025-07-30,” read the company’s notice.

Alvi, who originally took the helm as CEO in June 2018, has overseen key investments, including the development of a 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant. He has been with the company since 2008, serving in various roles such as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, and Head of Treasury.

Previous article
Pakistan to reduce container dwell time by 70% with new committee initiative
Next article
PSX to see robust IPO activity in FY26, raising Rs 14-18 billion: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.