KP to lose Rs100 billion due to FBR Shortfall: Muzzammil Aslam

Peshawar:Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance Muzzammil Aslam while addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post-Budget Conference stated that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected one thousand two hundred billion rupees less in revenue, which will result in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receiving Rs. 100 billion less in federal transfers. He added that last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transferred Rs. 150 billion into the Debt Management Fund, which will yield Rs. 17 billion in annual revenue. This revenue will be the highest of any department in the province after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

Post-Budget 2025-26 Conference was organized here on Wednesday by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with KP-SPEED. The objective of the conference was to provide a shared platform for understanding and discussion on the recently presented provincial budget – an important milestone to promote transparency, accountability, and public understanding of the budget’s priorities and implications.

The conference was attended by Secretary Finance Amer Sultan Tareen, Special Secretary Budget Muhammad Asif, Special Secretary Regulation Abidullah Kakakhel, as well as secretaries of various departments, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, budget officers, and economists.

Advisor Muzzammil Aslam emphasized that all departments should work on increasing revenue and strengthening monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for the betterment of the province. He stated that It is the duty of the province’s approximately seven hundred thousand employees to immediately provide relief to the population of forty-five million and to do justice to their positions.

He further stressed the importance of aligning budgetary resources with grassroots needs and reiterated the government’s commitment to converting financial planning into real and tangible improvements in people’s lives.

The event began with a welcome address by the Secretary Finance Amer Sultan Tareen, in which he highlighted the province’s commitment to responsible financial management, fiscal reforms, and citizen-centric service delivery.

The Special Secretary Finance Muhammad Asif presented the key features of the budget, outlining revenue estimates, expenditure priorities, sectoral allocations, fiscal discipline, and reform initiatives included in the 2025–26 budget.

The event concluded with the Advisor on Finance certificate distribution among the participants in recognition of their engagement and valuable contributions in the budget 2025-26.