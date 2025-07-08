Sign inSubscribe
Nearly entire stake in Bawany Air Products targeted for acquisition

Public announcement for 98.76% share acquisition set for July 9

By News Desk

KARACHI — Bawany Air Products Limited (PSX: BAPL) is the subject of a proposed acquisition involving nearly its entire shareholding, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The planned transaction covers approximately 600 million ordinary shares, representing around 98.76% of the company’s total issued and paid-up capital.

As part of regulatory compliance, the Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) will be published on July 9, 2025, in both the Business Recorder and Roznama Dunya newspapers.

The company has submitted a copy of the notice to the PSX for record-keeping and stated that further details or clarifications can be provided upon request.

