Pakistan to reduce container dwell time by 70% with new committee initiative

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced the formation of a high-level committee aimed at reducing container dwell time at ports by up to 70%.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters, chaired by the minister and attended by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, senior officials, and technical representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, FBR, Customs, and Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The committee, which will be led by Umer Zafar Sheikh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, includes representatives from Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Customs, terminal operators, FBR, and other relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Chaudhry outlined that the goal is to reduce container dwell time from one week to just two days, as per the directive from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The committee is tasked with identifying key measures to eliminate procedural bottlenecks and improve cargo clearance processes. It is expected to present a set of recommendations within ten days.

Additionally, the minister revealed the establishment of a monitoring room at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to track container handling processes. The government will also utilize drones and AI technology to monitor vessel docking and container movement.

Minister Chaudhry emphasized that reducing dwell time is essential for improving port efficiency, lowering logistics costs, and strengthening Pakistan’s position in regional trade. He noted that delays in container release had been increasing costs for both importers and exporters, reducing the competitiveness of Pakistani ports.

The initiative is aimed at reducing port congestion and improving the flow of goods, which is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the country’s economic goals.