Pakistan’s textile exports fall 7.36% from FY22, despite 7.22% increase in FY25

Pakistan’s textile exports rose by 7.22% to $17.88 billion in FY25, compared to $16.68 billion in FY24. However, they remained lower than the $19.3 billion recorded in FY22, reflecting a decline of 7.36% from two years ago.

Data for June 2025 showed textile exports reaching $1.53 billion, marking a 7.22% increase from the $1.4 billion in June FY24. However, in July FY25, exports saw a slight decrease of 3.05%, amounting to $1.27 billion, compared to $1.31 billion in the same month of FY24.

Exports rose sharply by 12.33% in August FY25 to $1.64 billion, up from $1.46 billion in August FY24. September followed suit with an 18.38% increase, reaching $1.61 billion, compared to $1.36 billion in the same month last year.

While October saw a more modest rise of 13.19%, with exports climbing to $1.63 billion from $1.44 billion, November exports increased by 10.61% to $1.46 billion, compared to $1.32 billion in FY24. December also posted a growth of 5.71%, bringing exports to $1.48 billion, up from $1.40 billion.

In January FY25, exports surged by 15.07% to $1.68 billion, compared to $1.46 billion in January FY24. However, February and March saw smaller gains, at 0.71% and 10.77%, respectively.

April 2025 witnessed a slight decline, with exports falling by 1.29% to $1.22 billion from $1.24 billion in FY24. Exports continued their downward trend in May, falling by 3.85% to $1.50 billion, compared to $1.56 billion in the same month last year.