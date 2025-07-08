Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

Trump Media files to launch Truth Social blue chip crypto ETF

The ETF will hold five digital assets, allocating 70% to Bitcoin, 15% to Ether, 8% to Solana, 5% to Cronos, and 2% to Ripple

By Monitoring Desk

Trump Media and Technology Group has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund called the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF.

The ETF will directly hold Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cronos and Ripple, with 70% of its assets allocated to Bitcoin, 15% to Ether, 8% to Solana, 5% to Cronos and 2% to Ripple.

Crypto.com will serve as the ETF’s digital asset custodian and execution agent. It will also provide staking and liquidity services. Yorkville America Digital is sponsoring the ETF.

Shares of the ETF will be listed on NYSE Arca, pending approval of the registration statement and a related 19b-4 filing. The ETF is designed to reflect the price performance of the included digital assets.

Trump Media operates the Truth Social social media platform, a streaming service called Truth+, and a financial services brand known as Truth.Fi. The company has stated its mission is to offer alternatives to major tech platforms, promote free speech, and expand its presence in digital services.

The company cautioned that the registration statement has not yet become effective and that shares cannot be sold or offered before SEC approval. The offering will proceed only through a prospectus available on the SEC’s EDGAR website once approved.

Trump Media’s plans include future products, financial strategies, and expansion through acquisitions, though the company noted that these plans involve risks and uncertainties.

