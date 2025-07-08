Sign inSubscribe
U.S. containerized imports from China fall 28.3% in June

Overall U.S. container imports in June total 2.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units, down 3.5% from June 2024

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. imports of containerized goods from China fell 28.3% in June compared to the same month last year, as higher tariffs continued to impact trade volumes.

The decline followed a sharp drop in May, according to data from supply chain technology provider Descartes.

Imports from China totalled 639,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month. China’s share of U.S. imports dropped to 28.8%, down from a high of 40% in July 2024. Imports of common goods such as furniture, toys, textiles, and footwear declined.

Overall U.S. container imports in June came in at 2.2 million TEUs, down 3.5% from June 2024. The fall came after a surge earlier this year, when importers rushed shipments to avoid expected tariff increases.

At the same time, imports from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand increased, as companies shifted sourcing away from China.

Year-to-date, imports through June are 3.8% higher than the same period in 2024, though the pace of growth has slowed.

The U.S.-China trade truce that lowered tariffs is due to expire on August 10. On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order to extend partial tariff relief on many countries from July 9 to August 1.

