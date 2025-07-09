Apple in talks to buy U.S. Formula 1 broadcast rights

Apple is in talks to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 when the current contract ends next year.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Apple is preparing to challenge ESPN, owned by Disney, which currently holds the rights.

The move follows the strong performance of Apple’s racing film “F1: The Movie,” which has earned $293 million in its first 10 days, according to Variety and other outlets.

Formula 1’s popularity in the United States has grown in recent years, helped by Netflix’s documentary series “Drive to Survive.” Apple is looking to build on that momentum as it expands its media and sports content.

Several media reports in February said Netflix is also among the contenders for the broadcasting rights starting in the 2026 season.