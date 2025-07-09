Sign inSubscribe
Sports

Apple in talks to buy U.S. Formula 1 broadcast rights

With ESPN’s deal ending, Netflix entering the race, and a $293 million film success, U.S. Formula 1 rights draw new interest

By Monitoring Desk

Apple is in talks to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 when the current contract ends next year.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Apple is preparing to challenge ESPN, owned by Disney, which currently holds the rights.

The move follows the strong performance of Apple’s racing film “F1: The Movie,” which has earned $293 million in its first 10 days, according to Variety and other outlets.

Formula 1’s popularity in the United States has grown in recent years, helped by Netflix’s documentary series “Drive to Survive.” Apple is looking to build on that momentum as it expands its media and sports content.

Several media reports in February said Netflix is also among the contenders for the broadcasting rights starting in the 2026 season.

Previous article
Starbucks China draws interest with $10 billion valuation, CNBC reports
Next article
Google focuses AI spending on technical infrastructure
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

New Zealand holds interest rate at 3.25 percent

Reserve Bank of New Zealand says inflation is expected to reach the top of its 1 to 3 percent target range during the second and third quarters of 2025

Google focuses AI spending on technical infrastructure

Starbucks China draws interest with $10 billion valuation, CNBC reports

U.S. tariff income hits $100 billion with $300 billion expected this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.