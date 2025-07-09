EU prepares for all outcomes in trade talks with U.S.

The European Union says it is working closely with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on a trade agreement but is also preparing for all possible outcomes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday that the bloc remains firm in its principles and is ready for any scenario.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday extending the deadline for new “reciprocal” tariffs to August 1. The previous date for the tariffs to take effect was Wednesday.

In recent days, Trump has sent letters to several trading partners, including Japan and Myanmar, informing them of plans for higher tariffs on goods they export to the United States.