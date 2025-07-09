Google focuses AI spending on technical infrastructure

Google is focusing its AI investments on technical infrastructure, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Eunice Huang, head of AI and emerging tech policy for Google in Asia Pacific, said the company believes it is more important to invest now than to risk falling behind.

Speaking at a summit in Singapore, Huang said the early stages of AI development carry more risk from underinvestment than overinvestment. She cited comments made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai about the importance of acting early in the development of this technology.

In April, Google’s parent company Alphabet said it remained committed to spending around $75 billion this year to expand data center capacity. The company made the statement as it looked to calm investor concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs and to show that its AI plans are delivering strong results.