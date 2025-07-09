Gujranwala contributes highest tax among all districts in Punjab 

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department in Gujranwala has achieved the highest tax recovery among all districts in Punjab during the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing its target by a significant margin. The department collected over Rs4.52 billion against a target of Rs3.66 billion, according to officials.

Major contributions to the recovery came from motor vehicle tax, property tax, professional tax, and excise duties.

The motor vehicle tax sector alone generated Rs2.39 billion, exceeding the target of Rs1.87 billion. Property tax collections totaled Rs1.5 billion, while professional tax reached Rs955.2 million.

Other significant recoveries included Rs510.3 million from the “on highway” category, Rs104.9 million from high-value residential properties, and Rs60.5 million in excise duties.

Director Excise and Taxation Sobia Malik noted that the targets for the current fiscal year have been raised, and the department remains committed to meeting these new objectives. She commended the exceptional efforts of the teams involved, especially in the motor vehicle and property tax sectors.