Honda Atlas announces price hike of up to Rs 201,000

Honda Atlas Cars has officially raised prices for its locally assembled CKD models, effective July 1, 2025. This decision follows a broader trend in the automotive industry, with several major manufacturers including Kia Lucky Motors, Hyundai Nishat Motors, Changan Pakistan, and PSMC already implementing price hikes.

The price increase is largely driven by the imposition of the new NEV (New Energy Vehicle) levy in the Finance Act 2025-26. This levy, alongside the ongoing challenges of the PKR devaluation and rising freight costs, has led manufacturers to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

Previously, Honda Atlas had absorbed cost hikes to minimise the impact on customers, but the new levy is beyond the company’s control.

As a result, prices for several models have been adjusted accordingly:

Honda City 1.2 MT: Increased from PKR 4,649,000 to PKR 4,696,000 with a rise of PKR 47,000.

Honda City 1.2 CVT: Increased from PKR 4,689,000 to PKR 4,737,000 with a rise of PKR 48,000.

Honda City Aspire CVT: Increased from PKR 5,849,000 to PKR 5,969,000 (a rise of PKR 120,000)

Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S: Increased from PKR 6,299,000 to PKR 6,429,000 (a rise of PKR 130,000)

Honda Civic Oriel: Increased from PKR 8,659,000 to PKR 8,834,000 (a rise of PKR 175,000)

Honda Civic Turbo RS: Increased from PKR 9,899,000 to PKR 10,100,000 (a rise of PKR 201,000)

Prices for Honda HR-V VTI (PET) and HR-V VTI S (PET) are yet to be announced.

The new retail prices will apply to all customer orders invoiced on or after July 1, 2025. The final price will also include applicable freight and withholding tax, which will be charged separately.

Earlier, some companies like Sazgar Engineering and MG Pakistan had decided to absorb the effects of the NEV levy, maintaining their current prices despite the new tax.

As the auto sector in Pakistan faces mounting pressure from rising production costs, consumers may find the increasing prices a challenge. Potential buyers may need to act quickly or consider more affordable alternatives before further price hikes occur.