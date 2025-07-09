Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Malaysia says no plans to retaliate against U.S. tariffs

Talks with Washington are ongoing and the country is still working toward a trade deal, says Malaysian Trade Minister

By Monitoring Desk

Malaysia said it has no plans to retaliate against a 25 percent tariff imposed by the United States on its exports.

Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said on Wednesday that talks with Washington are ongoing and the country is still working toward a trade deal.

Speaking at a summit in Singapore, Tengku Zafrul said he had spoken with the U.S. Trade Representative as recently as Tuesday and that both sides agreed to continue negotiations. He added that the timeline for talks has been extended to August 1, giving more time to finalize the terms.

Malaysia, a major exporter of electronics and semiconductors, was hit with a revised 25 percent tariff, up from the 24 percent rate threatened earlier in April before former President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that he would raise the issue during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is in Malaysia this week for ASEAN-related meetings. Anwar said that unilateral tariffs affect the economy and the region, but negotiations are still in progress.

The trade ministry said it is in talks with U.S. officials to resolve pending issues, understand the scope and impact of the tariffs, and find ways to conclude the discussions.

Tengku Zafrul said he remains hopeful, especially in sectors where both sides can benefit. Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries, which depend heavily on manufacturing and exports, are among those most affected by the tariffs.

Previous article
New Zealand holds interest rate at 3.25 percent
Next article
Arif Habib-led consortium pre-qualified for PIA privatisation bid
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

Google focuses AI spending on technical infrastructure

The company believes it is more important to invest now than to risk falling behind, says head of AI and emerging tech policy

Apple in talks to buy U.S. Formula 1 broadcast rights

Starbucks China draws interest with $10 billion valuation, CNBC reports

U.S. tariff income hits $100 billion with $300 billion expected this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.