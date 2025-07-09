NEPRA notifies Rs 0.49 per unit relief for XWDISCO consumers under May FCA

ISLAMABAD:The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a reduction of Rs. 0.4952 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for consumers of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for May 2025.

According to the official notification to be published in the Gazette of Pakistan, the actual national average fuel cost component for May stood at Rs. 6.8972/kWh, compared to the reference fuel cost of Rs. 7.3925/kWh, resulting in a negative FCA adjustment of Rs. 0.4952/kWh.

The relief, however, will not apply to lifeline consumers, protected domestic users, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and pre-paid meter users across all categories. The adjustment will be reflected separately in July 2025 bills based on the electricity consumed in May.

The reduction follows a public hearing held on June 30, 2025, at NEPRA Tower in Islamabad, where the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), representing XWDISCOs, submitted its monthly fuel cost data. CPPA-G reported that 12,755 GWh of electricity was generated during May at a total cost of Rs. 99.153 billion, averaging Rs. 7.7739/kWh. After transmission losses of 355 GWh (2.78%) and adjustments, 12,367 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at a net cost of Rs. 92.676 billion or Rs. 7.4940/kWh.

The generation mix for May 2025 was led by hydropower, contributing 37.98% (4,844 GWh), followed by RLNG at 16.99% (2,168 GWh), and nuclear energy at 15.77% (2,012 GWh). Local coal contributed 11.08%, while imported coal made up 6.24%. Gas-based generation added 6.92%, and the rest came from RFO, solar, wind, and bagasse.

The modest adjustment comes at a time when electricity consumers are reeling from repeated price hikes and surcharges. Though a relief in the base fuel charge, many consumers may not feel the full benefit due to exclusions and overlapping increases in other components of their bills.

NEPRA has directed XWDISCOs to strictly follow court orders in applying this adjustment. Bills issued in July before this notification may apply the relief in subsequent months.