Pakistan, Turkiye chart course for deeper ties with $5 billion trade goal in sight

Pakistan and Turkiye have reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors including defence, trade, energy, education, culture, and infrastructure. Both nations are aiming to push bilateral trade to $5 billion in the near future.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “We are aiming to increase our commercial relations to $5 billion by enhancing cooperation in diverse areas, including energy, mining, education, and transportation.”

The two ministers expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress of 12 Joint Standing Committees operating under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). Dar announced that a Joint Commission will be established soon to monitor these committees, following the February 2025 session of the HLSCC.

According to Dar, the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) co-chaired by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Güler and Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan is expected to significantly deepen economic collaboration between the two countries. The JMC is scheduled to meet in the coming weeks.

Dar also lauded Turkiye’s remarkable strides in defence indigenisation, noting that its domestic defence industry had grown from 20% to 80% in recent years. He emphasized Pakistan’s interest in replicating this model to bolster its own defence sector.

In a significant economic development, Dar confirmed plans to establish a Special Economic Zone in Karachi exclusively for Turkish enterprises. He also noted that the long dormant Istanbul Tehran Islamabad railway corridor is back on track, with bilateral delegations working to finalise an implementation roadmap.

Among several infrastructure and development projects being discussed with Turkish companies are the Jinnah Medical Complex, Danish University, and offshore oil exploration ventures. In addition, Pakistani authorities are exploring Turkish technical assistance in ship-breaking and water management sectors.

Dar further disclosed that land has been allocated in Muzaffarabad for the construction of a Maarif school. He added that Turkish participation is also being considered in the planned privatisation of Pakistan’s power distribution companies.

Security cooperation is another area receiving renewed focus, with both sides committing to enhanced capacity building initiatives in counter terrorism. These initiatives are intended to set the stage for the 8th session of the HLSCC, scheduled to be held in Turkiye next year.

Foreign Minister Fidan underscored the growing strength of the Pakistan-Turkiye partnership, and called for greater connectivity through enhanced air, sea, land, and railway links.

Addressing regional developments, Fidan commended Islamabad for showing restraint during recent tensions with New Delhi. “All international communities have seen the wisdom and calm attitude of Pakistan during the tension,” he said. He also strongly criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Iran, labelling them violations of international law, and reiterated Turkiye’s call for a permanent ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Güler arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Dar highlighted the enduring and brotherly relationship between the two nations. Minister Fidan conveyed warm greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation.

He pointed to the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties that have long defined the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Turkiye also voiced strong support for Pakistan during its recent standoff with India. President Erdoğan personally called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity following Indian missile strikes on Pakistani territory.

During the call, Erdoğan described Pakistan’s response as “appropriate” and assured Sharif that Turkiye would continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Ankara condemned India’s military action and warned that it could provoke a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Istanbul and held talks with President Erdoğan. During the meeting, Sharif thanked Turkiye for its steadfast support during recent regional tensions, including its diplomatic backing in the aftermath of the confrontation with India.