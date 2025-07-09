Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani fashion house sets sights on UK’s luxury fragrance market

Image Pakistan considers acquisition of Harrods-listed Elegantes London

By News Desk

In a move towards international expansion, Image Pakistan Limited, a prominent player in the local textile and fashion industry, has announced that it has been offered an opportunity to acquire M/s. Elegantes London (Holdings) Limited — a prestigious Harrods-listed brand specialising in ultra-luxury fragrances and wellness products.

The announcement was made through a formal communication to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), under the requirements of Section 96 of the Securities Act and clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

“We have been offered to acquire M/s. Elegantes London (Holdings) Limited a Harrods-listed, ultra luxury fragrance and wellness brand offering brand equity, and significant white-space opportunities across UK and USA which offers an extraordinary platform for growth in the expanding global luxury sector,” Image said in its communication to the PSX. 

Elegantes London is known for its high-end fragrance and wellness products and offers a strong brand presence across the UK and USA. The company represents substantial growth potential through white-space opportunities in the global luxury market.

Image Pakistan Limited revealed that it already has plans to enter the fragrance sector. The potential acquisition is being considered through its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Image International Limited, which is incorporated in England & Wales.

Image Pakistan, incorporated on November 14, 1990, manufactures and sells embroidered fabric and ready-to-wear garments under the brand name Image which is a high street retail fashion brand.

Previous article
Audit report exposes Rs300 billion wheat scam, accuses malafide intent and irregularities
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.