Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s exports to regional countries rise to $4.085 billion, imports surge to $15.2 billion in FY25

Exports to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives saw growth, while trade with China and India declined in the first eleven months of the fiscal year

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries rose by 1% in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives totaled $4.085 billion, accounting for 13.75% of Pakistan’s overall exports of $29.690 billion during July-May 2024-25.

China remained the leading export destination among these regional countries, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan also carried out border trade with Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives.

Exports to China, however, saw an 11.19% decline, falling from $2.556 billion last year to $2.270 billion this year. In contrast, exports to Afghanistan surged by 41.34%, rising from $511.6 million to $723.4 million. Exports to Bangladesh also grew by 21.45%, reaching $728.3 million from $599.7 million.

Exports to Sri Lanka dropped to $352.4 million from $363.4 million. Exports to Nepal fell slightly to $2.3 million from $2.6 million, while exports to the Maldives increased by 2% to $8.6 million from $8.4 million. Exports to India, however, plummeted to $0.4 million from $3.4 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s imports from the seven regional countries grew by 22.51% during the same period, reaching $15.256 billion compared to $12.452 billion in the previous year.

Imports from China increased by 22.58%, from $12.146 billion in 2023-24 to $14.890 billion in 2024-25. Imports from India rose to $211.4 million from $189.1 million, and imports from Afghanistan surged by 142.63%, increasing from $10.2 million to $24.7 million. Imports from Sri Lanka rose slightly by 1.13%, from $53.6 million to $54.2 million. Imports from Bangladesh increased from $51.7 million to $73.3 million, while imports from Nepal also saw a rise, from $0.4 million to $2 million.

Previous article
Power regulator demands six months’ data from SEPCO after discrepancies found in April bills 
Next article
ADB report calls for reform in Pakistan’s tax system to tackle informal economy
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

ADB report calls for reform in Pakistan’s tax system to tackle...

Country’s tax system heavily reliant on indirect revenue, with tax-to-GDP ratio standing at just 10%, Asian Development Bank says in its latest report 

Power regulator demands six months’ data from SEPCO after discrepancies found in April bills 

700 dangerous buildings in Karachi pose serious risk to residents, warns ABAD 

Dollar firm, Asian stocks mixed as traders ponder tariff outlook

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.