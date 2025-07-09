Pakistan receives record $38.3 billion in remittances in FY25, up 27%

Pakistan’s economy received a major boost in FY25 as workers’ remittances surged to a historic high of $38.3 billion, an increase of 27% from $30.3 billion in FY24, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

This represents an increase of $8.0 billion year-on-year, highlighting the resilience and support of overseas Pakistanis amid economic uncertainty.

In June 2025 alone, remittances stood at $3.406 billion, up 8% from $3.158 billion recorded in June 2024, although they declined 8% compared to the $3.686 billion received in May 2025.

Country-wise data for June 2025 shows mixed trends. Remittances from the United States amounted to $281 million, a 13% decline from June 2024 and 11% lower than the previous month.

From the United Kingdom, inflows stood at $538 million, marking a 10% year-on-year increase but a 9% decrease compared to May 2025.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest contributor with $823 million, slightly up by 2% year-on-year but down 10% month-on-month. The UAE followed with $717 million, up 10% from the previous year but 5% lower than May.

Other GCC countries contributed $303 million, just 1% higher year-on-year but 16% lower month-on-month. Remittances from the European Union rose to $442 million, up 34% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month.

Other countries collectively contributed $301 million, reflecting an 18% year-on-year increase but a 9% drop from May.

Over the full fiscal year, Saudi Arabia remained the top source with $9.345 billion, up 26% from $7.424 billion last year. The UAE followed with $7.869 billion, a substantial 41% rise from $5.535 billion.

The United Kingdom contributed $5.905 billion, up 31% from $4.522 billion, while inflows from the United States increased by 5% to $3.720 billion from $3.531 billion. Remittances from other GCC countries totaled $3.712 billion, reflecting a 17% increase from $3.180 billion.

The European Union sent $4.543 billion, up 29% from $3.531 billion, and remittances from other regions amounted to $3.244 billion, a 28% rise from $2.528 billion in FY24.

Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, stated, “Record remittances when most needed — in a year marked by economic challenges, overseas workers stepped up. Pakistan received a record USD 38.3 billion in FY25 — up 27%. Bangladesh also saw record inflows of USD 30 billion — up 26%.”